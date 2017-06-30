Roger Kipp wins President's Cup at Antec

Roger Kipp, an advocate of industrial education and a leader in the Society of Plastics Engineers' Thermoforming Division, won the President's Cup at SPE's Antec conference. Scott Owens, SPE's president whose term ended at Antec, presented Kipp with the President's Cup award during an awards banquet in Anaheim on May 7. Kipp got into the foundry business after graduating from Miami University in Ohio, as he partnered with his father and brother to build the operation.

