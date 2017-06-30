Roger Kipp wins President's Cup at Antec
Roger Kipp, an advocate of industrial education and a leader in the Society of Plastics Engineers' Thermoforming Division, won the President's Cup at SPE's Antec conference. Scott Owens, SPE's president whose term ended at Antec, presented Kipp with the President's Cup award during an awards banquet in Anaheim on May 7. Kipp got into the foundry business after graduating from Miami University in Ohio, as he partnered with his father and brother to build the operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Sidney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|slumlords (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Lord fartneedle
|25
|Fixed Repo Auction (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Confession fart
|25
|Stratosphere Quality - Now Hiring Inspectors
|Jun 25
|Stratosphere Recr...
|1
|Cundiff is Sidney job finalist (Nov '11)
|Jun 13
|Shaquille Johnson
|8
|Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11)
|May '17
|ghost
|27
|Heather drives a white jeep
|May '17
|Jack Spunt
|2
|Cotterman trail continued (Jul '16)
|May '17
|sally69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sidney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC