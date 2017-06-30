Area motorcyclist killed in rural crash

An area motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road Sunday morning around 12:30. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reports that Justin Lee Withrow, 32, of Sidney, was riding a 2000 Harley-Davidson northbound on Tawawa Maplewood Road when he lost control on a curve, then went off the right side of the road, traveled down a driveway, and struck a parked trailer.

