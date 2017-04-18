Suspected drunk driver causes 4-alarm...

Suspected drunk driver causes 4-alarm fire in Sidney

Apr 18, 2017 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

SIDNEY, Ohio - A crash involving a suspected drunk driver sparked a four-alarm fire in Sidney late on Monday night. Fire officials say a man driving a pickup truck ran over a curb and hit a building, striking a gas line.

