Suspected drunk driver causes 4-alarm fire in Sidney
SIDNEY, Ohio - A crash involving a suspected drunk driver sparked a four-alarm fire in Sidney late on Monday night. Fire officials say a man driving a pickup truck ran over a curb and hit a building, striking a gas line.
