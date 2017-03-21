What the USPS is citing as the culprit for poor Classics Forever centering
Among the many highlights of World Stamp Show-New York 2016 was the June 1 issuance of the Classics Forever commemorative stamps in an attractive pane of six with decorative selvage. Each of the six stamps reprises the design of a United States classic-era postage stamp: 1A 1851 Benjamin Franklin , 12A 1851 George Washington , 1860 24A George Washington , 1860 90A George Washington , 1861 1A Benjamin Franklin , and 1866 15A Abraham Lincoln .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Add your comments below
Sidney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skip murray-slumlord (Jan '13)
|13 hr
|Yesindeed
|5
|High bonds set for Miami County burglary suspects (Nov '11)
|14 hr
|Bonds pharrt
|2
|Piqua girls open with Skyhawks (Mar '11)
|14 hr
|Sky pharrt
|2
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|You pharrt
|16
|Dec. 22 holiday concert to benefit Mills Brothe... (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|Can pharrt
|2
|Spradlin's Auto Repair (Apr '16)
|Mar 19
|Tim
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sidney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC