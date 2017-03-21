What the USPS is citing as the culprit for poor Classics Forever centering

Among the many highlights of World Stamp Show-New York 2016 was the June 1 issuance of the Classics Forever commemorative stamps in an attractive pane of six with decorative selvage. Each of the six stamps reprises the design of a United States classic-era postage stamp: 1A 1851 Benjamin Franklin , 12A 1851 George Washington , 1860 24A George Washington , 1860 90A George Washington , 1861 1A Benjamin Franklin , and 1866 15A Abraham Lincoln .

