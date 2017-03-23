Sidney murder suspect arrested in Lima

Sidney murder suspect arrested in Lima

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Officers went to an apartment in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue in Sidney on March 14th to perform a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Lance Johnson dead in the apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sidney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11) Apr 8 ghost 18
hott black women (Sep '13) Apr 3 aynon 2
News Piquad jailed in stabbing incidents (May '11) Apr 3 till da world blow 9
Piqua City Ordinances and Laws. (May '12) Apr 3 P ave 7
Kimple gets slap on the hand for rape and other... (Jun '12) Mar 31 sally69 5
Spradlin's Auto Repair (Apr '16) Mar 25 Nerve 6
Trying to locate a family member of Missing Nik... (Dec '14) Mar 23 kcjxjxududdf 4
See all Sidney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sidney Forum Now

Sidney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sidney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Sidney, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC