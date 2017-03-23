Sidney murder suspect arrested in Lima
Officers went to an apartment in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue in Sidney on March 14th to perform a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Lance Johnson dead in the apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sidney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Nikki Lyn Forrest still missing? (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|ghost
|18
|hott black women (Sep '13)
|Apr 3
|aynon
|2
|Piquad jailed in stabbing incidents (May '11)
|Apr 3
|till da world blow
|9
|Piqua City Ordinances and Laws. (May '12)
|Apr 3
|P ave
|7
|Kimple gets slap on the hand for rape and other... (Jun '12)
|Mar 31
|sally69
|5
|Spradlin's Auto Repair (Apr '16)
|Mar 25
|Nerve
|6
|Trying to locate a family member of Missing Nik... (Dec '14)
|Mar 23
|kcjxjxududdf
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sidney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC