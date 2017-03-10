Police cars rammed, disabled during S...

Police cars rammed, disabled during Sidney chase

Friday Mar 10

Police say an officer spotted two people he knew to be wanted by the Miami County Sheriff's Office. When he approached them near the Hilltop Apartments in Sidney, Michael Cotterman and Jody Napier-Bunnell fled in a car.

Sidney, OH

