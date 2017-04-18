Area man sent to prison on burglary charges
Five defendants were sentenced and two pleaded guilty before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Benjamin Rains, 31, of Sidney, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and was sentenced to two years in prison to be served after his current sentence from Shelby and Auglaize counties which end in 2029.
