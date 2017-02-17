Authorities investigate packages cont...

Authorities investigate packages containing marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff's Office worked with U.S. Postal Inspectors to investigate three packages containing suspected drugs. Authorities intercepted three packages that were being sent to addresses in Piqua and Sidney from California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sidney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ... Sun Proud Hondroid 1
buying houses Mar 5 Rent for life 2
Piqua City Ordinances and Laws. (May '12) Mar 5 eric 6
The quincy knife is a liar Mar 4 Illkillyou 1
Poll chris zimmerman change or liveing a lie (Nov '11) Mar 4 Illkillyou 7
Lou Zimmerman is a bad mother (Mar '13) Mar 4 Illkillyou 6
Dustin Hall (Jun '15) Mar 4 Illkillyou 2
See all Sidney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sidney Forum Now

Sidney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sidney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Sidney, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC