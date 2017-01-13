Road crews pre-treat highways in anti...

Road crews pre-treat highways in anticipation of freezing rain

SIDNEY, Ohio - A freezing rain advisory means roads could be slick Friday night and Saturday morning. Crews started pre-treating the roads late Thursday night and continued through Friday.

