Police arrest suspect in kidnapping, assault in Sidney
St. Vincent de Paul is asking you to join the fun at the 5K run and walk that gives back to the community. Local residents are invited to rent their very own sugar bucket and witness how maple syrup is made in the Greene County Parks & Trails' Sug Police arrested 34-year-old Racheal Potter just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night on charges of kidnapping and felonious assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Sidney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|buying houses
|Feb 8
|tired of rent
|1
|Drug addict losers who like Obama and Liberals
|Feb 4
|Scum
|1
|Addicts
|Jan 29
|Ugh!
|1
|Port Jefferson 's deputy (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|Chief
|5
|Single women
|Jan '17
|iphonetrapstar
|1
|leo studebaker
|Dec '16
|barbara
|4
|Beaver Creek Ohio
|Dec '16
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sidney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC