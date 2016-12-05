Woman must repay grocery store for forged checkWoman charged with...
A woman convicted of trying to pass a check will serve a 180-day sentence on top of her current prison term. Forgery defendant Natalie A. Slife, 28, of Sidney, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of forgery.
