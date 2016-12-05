Woman must repay grocery store for fo...

Woman must repay grocery store for forged checkWoman charged with...

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 5, 2016 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A woman convicted of trying to pass a check will serve a 180-day sentence on top of her current prison term. Forgery defendant Natalie A. Slife, 28, of Sidney, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of forgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sidney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Port Jefferson 's deputy (Sep '11) Jan 7 Chief 5
Single women Jan 6 iphonetrapstar 1
leo studebaker Dec 27 barbara 4
Beaver Creek Ohio Dec 22 Looking 1
News Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo... Dec 21 Cow Tails 2
sandra green. thief. (Jul '14) Dec 19 spivey 9
John Miller (Jul '16) Dec 14 Tina Miller 3
See all Sidney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sidney Forum Now

Sidney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sidney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Sidney, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,764 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC