Tree falls on moving car in Sidney

Tree falls on moving car in Sidney

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reports that Bonita Nicodemus, 50, of Sidney was headed east on Thompson Schiff Road when a large dead ash tree fell on the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sidney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Port Jefferson 's deputy (Sep '11) Jan 7 Chief 5
Single women Jan 6 iphonetrapstar 1
leo studebaker Dec 27 barbara 4
Beaver Creek Ohio Dec '16 Looking 1
News Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo... Dec '16 Cow Tails 2
sandra green. thief. (Jul '14) Dec '16 spivey 9
John Miller (Jul '16) Dec '16 Tina Miller 3
See all Sidney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sidney Forum Now

Sidney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sidney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sidney, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC