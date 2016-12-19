Piqua manufacturer in midst of $1.5M ...

Piqua manufacturer in midst of $1.5M expansion

Monday Dec 19

A Piqua maker of welded steel tubing products is expanding its facility. Jackson Tube Service received a Miami County building permit in November for a $1.5 million expansion.

