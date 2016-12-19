Piqua manufacturer in midst of $1.5M expansion
A Piqua maker of welded steel tubing products is expanding its facility. Jackson Tube Service received a Miami County building permit in November for a $1.5 million expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
