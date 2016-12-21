Fans of the Who died in a stampede at sold-out concert in 1979
A security guard and an unidentified man look at an area where several people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum for a Who concert. Eleven persons were trampled to death and at least eight others were seriously injured last night as thousands of rock music fans tried to stampede their way into the Riverfront Coliseum for a sold-out concert of the Who band.
