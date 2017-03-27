The Latest: Police: 'No apparent reason' for Vegas shooting
Police say a man sitting at the back of a public bus on the Las Vegas Strip started shooting "for no apparent reason" as passengers got off at a stop in the heart of the tourism corridor. Police said Sunday that 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas is accused in the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sidney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec '16
|Realist
|1
|Richard Opper Montana DPHHS Director Can't Unde...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Sue Houle Turning 60 (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Shannon Barnes
|7
|Coalition against Domestic Violence Richland Co...
|Oct '16
|Concerned
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Best Democratic Candidate! (May '08)
|Dec '15
|roofingbird
|16
|" Reasons: ' WHY NOT to Live in Alexander, ND' ?" (Nov '07)
|Oct '15
|MSw
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sidney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC