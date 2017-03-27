The Latest: Police: 'No apparent reas...

The Latest: Police: 'No apparent reason' for Vegas shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Star Tribune

Police say a man sitting at the back of a public bus on the Las Vegas Strip started shooting "for no apparent reason" as passengers got off at a stop in the heart of the tourism corridor. Police said Sunday that 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas is accused in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sidney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec '16 Realist 1
Richard Opper Montana DPHHS Director Can't Unde... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Sue Houle Turning 60 (Feb '09) Nov '16 Shannon Barnes 7
Coalition against Domestic Violence Richland Co... Oct '16 Concerned 1
Hillary Clinton is the Best Democratic Candidate! (May '08) Dec '15 roofingbird 16
Poll " Reasons: ' WHY NOT to Live in Alexander, ND' ?" (Nov '07) Oct '15 MSw 39
See all Sidney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sidney Forum Now

Sidney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sidney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sidney, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC