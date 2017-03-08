State of Montana v. Brian Volbrecht
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Brad L. Arndorfer, Arndorfer Law Firm, P.C., Billings, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy A. Hinderman, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Mike Weber, Richland County Attorney, Janet Christoffersen, Deputy County Attorney, Sidney, Montana A 1 Pursuant to Section I, Paragraph 3 , Montana Supreme Court Internal Operating Rules, this case is decided by memorandum opinion and shall not be cited and does not serve as precedent. Its case title, cause number, and disposition shall be included in this Court's quarterly list of noncitable cases published in the Pacific Reporter and Montana Reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Sidney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec '16
|Realist
|1
|Richard Opper Montana DPHHS Director Can't Unde...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Sue Houle Turning 60 (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Shannon Barnes
|7
|Coalition against Domestic Violence Richland Co...
|Oct '16
|Concerned
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Best Democratic Candidate! (May '08)
|Dec '15
|roofingbird
|16
|" Reasons: ' WHY NOT to Live in Alexander, ND' ?" (Nov '07)
|Oct '15
|MSw
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sidney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC