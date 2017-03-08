State of Montana v. Brian Volbrecht

State of Montana v. Brian Volbrecht

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Brad L. Arndorfer, Arndorfer Law Firm, P.C., Billings, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy A. Hinderman, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Mike Weber, Richland County Attorney, Janet Christoffersen, Deputy County Attorney, Sidney, Montana A 1 Pursuant to Section I, Paragraph 3 , Montana Supreme Court Internal Operating Rules, this case is decided by memorandum opinion and shall not be cited and does not serve as precedent. Its case title, cause number, and disposition shall be included in this Court's quarterly list of noncitable cases published in the Pacific Reporter and Montana Reports.

