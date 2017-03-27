Police: Bus shooting suspect says he feared other passenger
This photo released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, March 26, 2017, shows Rolando Cardenas. A man visiting from Montana was shot on a Las Vegas bus on Saturday before the suspect barricaded himself in the vehicle and shut down the Strip for hours, authorities said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Sidney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec '16
|Realist
|1
|Richard Opper Montana DPHHS Director Can't Unde...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Sue Houle Turning 60 (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Shannon Barnes
|7
|Coalition against Domestic Violence Richland Co...
|Oct '16
|Concerned
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Best Democratic Candidate! (May '08)
|Dec '15
|roofingbird
|16
|" Reasons: ' WHY NOT to Live in Alexander, ND' ?" (Nov '07)
|Oct '15
|MSw
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sidney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC