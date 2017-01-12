Oil tank explosion near Sidney, Mont. destroys 3 tanks, no contamination
A spokeswoman from Newfield Production says an oil tank explosion happened at a well site about five miles away from Sidney last Saturday. She says the explosion destroyed three oil tanks onsite.
