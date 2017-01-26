Gophers name Brandon Eggum wrestling coach, remove interim tag
Eggum, from Sidney, Mont., was a four-year letterwinner for the Gophers, a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion. He still ranks among the program's top 20 in career victories and winning percentage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sidney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec '16
|Realist
|1
|Richard Opper Montana DPHHS Director Can't Unde...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Sue Houle Turning 60 (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|Shannon Barnes
|7
|Coalition against Domestic Violence Richland Co...
|Oct '16
|Concerned
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Best Democratic Candidate! (May '08)
|Dec '15
|roofingbird
|16
|" Reasons: ' WHY NOT to Live in Alexander, ND' ?" (Nov '07)
|Oct '15
|MSw
|39
|Isaac burns (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Look him up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sidney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC