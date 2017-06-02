Wildlife Tracking Walk in Shrewsbury June 10
Join Bob Moore, an experienced wildlife tracker and Shrewsbury Trails Committee member, Saturday, June 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. to explore Carlstrom Forest and Town woods and learn about the creatures that inhabit these Shrewsbury wild areas. The Trails Committee is sponsoring this walk, which will be appropriate for ages 12 years and up.
