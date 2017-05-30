Then & Now: Brewer Mansion, Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury
Now Foundation Field, the former site of what came to be called Brewer Mansion, was first associated with Washburn & Moen Manufacturing's former owner Philip Washburn Moen, who, in 1899, hired architect Ward Park Delano II to build his family a home on more than 300 acres in Shrewsbury. He named the home in honor of his wife's Scottish heritage: Ard-Na-Clachan - Scottish-Gaelic for "Village on the Hill.” The Moen home was part of a grand home building trend that some say made Shrewsbury the Newport of Massachusetts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC