Then & Now: Brewer Mansion, Maple Ave...

Then & Now: Brewer Mansion, Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Now Foundation Field, the former site of what came to be called Brewer Mansion, was first associated with Washburn & Moen Manufacturing's former owner Philip Washburn Moen, who, in 1899, hired architect Ward Park Delano II to build his family a home on more than 300 acres in Shrewsbury. He named the home in honor of his wife's Scottish heritage: Ard-Na-Clachan - Scottish-Gaelic for "Village on the Hill.” The Moen home was part of a grand home building trend that some say made Shrewsbury the Newport of Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,254 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC