Then & Now: Brewer Mansion, Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury

Now Foundation Field, the former site of what came to be called Brewer Mansion, was first associated with Washburn & Moen Manufacturing's former owner Philip Washburn Moen, who, in 1899, hired architect Ward Park Delano II to build his family a home on more than 300 acres in Shrewsbury. He named the home in honor of his wife's Scottish heritage: Ard-Na-Clachan - Scottish-Gaelic for "Village on the Hill.” The Moen home was part of a grand home building trend that some say made Shrewsbury the Newport of Massachusetts.

