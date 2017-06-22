SHS Corridor Nine Chamber Scholar wil...

SHS Corridor Nine Chamber Scholar will head to Villanova in the fall

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

The Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 2017 Scholar Award recipients in March. Sixteen scholars were selected and will share $11,425 in Scholarships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Tue slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury Tue Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Jun 26 Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
News Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b... Jun 23 Buddy 1
Dianne Williamson Jun 18 Go To Hell 1
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC