Shrewsbury police log, June 23 edition
12:17 a.m. Arrested, Solomon Choi, 28, of 500 Union St., #5302, Westborough, for OUI liquor, wanton destruction of property +$250. 8:35 p.m. Arrested, Eric J. Abdow, 56, of 100 Brentwood Rd., Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC