Shrewsbury notables get soaked for good causes
Several Shrewsbury dignitaries managed to maintain their dignity as they publicly got drenched with buckets of water. They agreed to take part in the first-time Shrewsbury Soak fundraiser June 8 on the Town Hall lawn in exchange for suggested $10 donations.
