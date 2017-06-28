Shrewsbury Girl Scout Troop earns Bronze Award by helping foster kids
Eight Girl Scouts from Shrewsbury Troop 11087 earned their Bronze Award after six months and over 160 hours of work. They coordinated the collection of hygiene items, books, comfort items and new pajamas, which were packed in backpacks and donated to the Worcester Department of Children and Families to benefit young girls in foster care.
