Shrewsbury: 2017 Southgate Summer Con...

Shrewsbury: 2017 Southgate Summer Concerts

The 2017 Southgate Summer Concerts kick off Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m., with The Wolverine Jazz Band. The schedule includes Dan Gable and the Abletones July 18, SloGrass July 25, Beatles For Sale Aug. 1, The Reminisants Aug. 8, and Tom Nutile Big Band Aug. 15. Admission is free and there is ample parking.

