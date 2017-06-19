Robert E. Foisy
Robert Edward Foisy passed away peacefully at home June 8, 2017, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born July 30, 1946, to Francis E. and Mary R. Foisy in Framingham, Mass, Robert grew up on Gleason Street, forming many lifelong friendships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC