Post 151 falls to Northboro
The Leominster American Legion baseball team got its first taste of defeat this season, falling 5-2 to Northboro on the road on Wednesday. Post 151 will look to get back to its winning ways this afternoon, traveling to Worcester to face Main South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Tue
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC