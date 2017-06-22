Police seek suspect in alleged armed robbery at Shrewsbury Honey Farms

On Thursday June 22, at 4:02 a.m. the Shrewsbury Police responded to the Honey Farms convenience store located at 98 Boston Turnpike for a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival Shrewsbury Police determined a lone male had robbed the clerk at Honey Farms at knife point, stole a small amount of cash and cigarettes from the store and then fled the area.

