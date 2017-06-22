Police seek suspect in alleged armed robbery at Shrewsbury Honey Farms
On Thursday June 22, at 4:02 a.m. the Shrewsbury Police responded to the Honey Farms convenience store located at 98 Boston Turnpike for a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival Shrewsbury Police determined a lone male had robbed the clerk at Honey Farms at knife point, stole a small amount of cash and cigarettes from the store and then fled the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Tue
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC