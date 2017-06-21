Philip Wykes, 83, of Shrewsbury

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Margaret Wykes; two sons, Paul D. Wykes and his wife Mary of Auburn and Richard J. Wykes and his wife Jennifer of Simpsonville, S.C.; five grandchildren, Tara, Ian, Neil, Gavin, and Andrew; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Wykes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.