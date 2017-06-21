Philip Wykes, 83, of Shrewsbury
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Margaret Wykes; two sons, Paul D. Wykes and his wife Mary of Auburn and Richard J. Wykes and his wife Jennifer of Simpsonville, S.C.; five grandchildren, Tara, Ian, Neil, Gavin, and Andrew; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Wykes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC