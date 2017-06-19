One last hot dog lunch for Saint John...

One last hot dog lunch for Saint Johna s High School alumni

Recalling the standard "two dogs loaded with a bag of butter," alumni gathered Saturday for one last hot dog lunch outside the soon-to-be-demolished old Saint John's High School building on Temple Street. "This is a new beginning for the City of Worcester," said former Worcester Mayor Timothy J. Cooney Jr., Class of 1958, who held a souvenir brick from the building.

