News | Four Arrested for Possession of Cocaine in Vernon Hill Area
Matthew Church, 34, of Shrewsbury, and three women identified as Anna Rydelek, 30-years-old of 8 Walnut Street, Shrewsbury, Michelle Wylie, 29-years-old of 347 Pleasant Street, Paxton and Lisbed Rodriguez, 34-years-old of 1 Willvail Street, Worcester were all charged with Possession of Class A Substance and Knowingly being Present where Heroin is Kept. On Wednesday, June 7, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the WPD Vice Squad were patrolling the Vernon Hill area in an effort to continuously apply pressure to the open air street level drug dealers.
