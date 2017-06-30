News | 4 Arrested Following Car Chase in Worcester

On Tuesday, June 27 at about 10 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Kelley Square saw a blue Dodge Durango traveling east on Madison St with heavy front-end damage, making its headlights inoperable. The officer ran the car's license plate through his computer and saw that the owner of the car, Edward Mello, 28, of Holden, had a warrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.