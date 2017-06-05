Lunenburg Phillies fall to Shrewsbury
The Lunenburg Phillies left 10 runners stranded on base in a 7-0 loss to the Shrewsbury Dirt Dogs on Wednesday night in Central New England Baseball Association action. Justin Watt threw heat on the mound for Lunenburg , striking out 11 batters and allowing three runs through five innings, but the offense couldn't get into rhythm with runners on base.
