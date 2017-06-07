Local 'Days for Girls' members send sanitary kits to women and girls in need across the globe
Sewing machines were humming recently when women from St. Mary's in Shrewsbury and St. Mary of the Hills in Boylston gathered to sew panty liners for kits containing sanitary supplies for women and girls in third world countries. These compassionate women are members of the local "Days for Girls" chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC