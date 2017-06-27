Former Shrewsbury man gets 7-8 years for sexually assaulting girls

WORCESTER - A Florida man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of sexually assaulting three girls, ranging in age from 5 to 10, and of taking sexually suggestive photographs of two of the victims and a 15-year-old girl. Evan Ingersoll, 54, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Shrewsbury, was sentenced to 7 to 8 years in state prison, with 5 years of probation to follow, after entering guilty pleas in Worcester Superior Court to three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and single counts of posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

