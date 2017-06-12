Fire hits abandoned two-family house ...

Fire hits abandoned two-family house in Millbury

Firefighters responded at 9:19 p.m. Friday to a call for a well-engulfed structure fire at 4 Burbank St., an abandoned house with nobody inside behind a mill off West Main Street, Millbury Fire Department posted on Facebook. The heaviest damage appeared to be concentrated at the rear of the house and in the attic.

