Fire hits abandoned two-family house in Millbury
Firefighters responded at 9:19 p.m. Friday to a call for a well-engulfed structure fire at 4 Burbank St., an abandoned house with nobody inside behind a mill off West Main Street, Millbury Fire Department posted on Facebook. The heaviest damage appeared to be concentrated at the rear of the house and in the attic.
