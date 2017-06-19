Environmental chiefa s tool shed reflects Thoreaua s philosophy

SHREWSBURY – Matthew A. Beaton, a longtime admirer and student of Henry David Thoreau, is also a practitioner of the ideology of the man who lived two years, two months and two days in a rustic cabin on Walden Pond. The secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is reminded of Thoreau's appreciation of a simple, unadorned lifestyle every time he retrieves a rake or a shovel from the garden shed at his home at 41 Surrey Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.