Editorials from around New England

While the latest disruption capturing public attention may be Amazon's entree into the grocery business, a major transformation is being debated within the Massachusetts Legislature over eye care - who can treat glaucoma as well as minor eye infections. The political maneuvering is pitting optometrists, doctors carrying an O.D. degree obtained after a four-year, post-college study at an institutions like MCPHS University, which has a campus in downtown Worcester; and ophthalmologists, physicians carrying an M.D. obtained after four years of post-college study in medical schools, such as UMass Medical School in Worcester, and who undergo a one-year internship, and then three-to-five years of residency/fellowship in their specialty.

