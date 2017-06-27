Car left dangling from wires after Shrewsbury crash
The driver of a 2004 Volvo sedan heading west on Boston Turnpike just after 11:30 a.m. lost control, went off the road and hit a utility pole. The car was suspended in air by wires, police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Tue
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Mon
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC