Car left dangling from wires after Sh...

Car left dangling from wires after Shrewsbury crash

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The driver of a 2004 Volvo sedan heading west on Boston Turnpike just after 11:30 a.m. lost control, went off the road and hit a utility pole. The car was suspended in air by wires, police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Tue slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury Tue Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Mon Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
News Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b... Jun 23 Buddy 1
Dianne Williamson Jun 18 Go To Hell 1
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC