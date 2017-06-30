Beatles for Sale at Dean Park July 19
The Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library, in conjunction with the Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department, will present an outdoor concert featuring Beatles for Sale, Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at Dean Park. Beatles for Sale has been entertaining audiences of all ages since 2007 and has a repertoire of over 150 songs from the Beatles catalogue.
