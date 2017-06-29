Armed robbery at Turnpike Liquors in ...

Armed robbery at Turnpike Liquors in Shrewsbury

Thursday Jun 29

On Tuesday, June 27th 2017 at 10:49 PM the Shrewsbury Police responded to the Turnpike Liquor store located at 166 Boston Turnpike for a reported Armed Robbery. Upon arrival Shrewsbury Police and determined a lone male had robbed the clerk at Turnpike Liquors at knife point and attempted steal money from the store and then fled the area.

