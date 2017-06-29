Armed robbery at Turnpike Liquors in Shrewsbury
On Tuesday, June 27th 2017 at 10:49 PM the Shrewsbury Police responded to the Turnpike Liquor store located at 166 Boston Turnpike for a reported Armed Robbery. Upon arrival Shrewsbury Police and determined a lone male had robbed the clerk at Turnpike Liquors at knife point and attempted steal money from the store and then fled the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mario F Moretti........RIP (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Baybie
|12
|gay worcester Massachusetts teens (May '15)
|Jul 2
|Angel
|3
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC