Armed robbery at Turnpike Liquors in Shrewsbury

On Tuesday, June 27th 2017 at 10:49 PM the Shrewsbury Police responded to the Turnpike Liquor store located at 166 Boston Turnpike for a reported Armed Robbery. Upon arrival Shrewsbury Police and determined a lone male had robbed the clerk at Turnpike Liquors at knife point and attempted steal money from the store and then fled the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.