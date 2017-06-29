Accolades aplenty for Thomas Noonan a...

Accolades aplenty for Thomas Noonan after 56-year career in court system

Members of Worcester legal and law enforcement communities and a host of elected officials packed the jury pool room at the Worcester Trial Court Thursday morning to pay tribute to a man lauded by speakers as "a great leader," a "marvelous human being"  and "someone who made a difference here in the city of Worcester."   The guest-of-honor was 88-year-old Thomas J. Noonan of Shrewsbury, who will retire next week after 40 years as clerk-magistrate of Worcester's Central District Court and a legal career that has spanned more than half a century.

