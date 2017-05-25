Yard sale and bake sale at Mt. Olivet
Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 34 Prospect St., Shrewsbury, will hold a yard sale and bake sale Saturday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lots of treasures to be found including household items, toys, holiday decorations, books, jewelry and much more. Delicious homemade baked goods available.
