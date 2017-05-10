Worcester job fair centralizes the hu...

Worcester job fair centralizes the hunt for work

The Workforce Central Career Center's seventh annual Job Fair held Thursday at the DCU Center proved to be “one-stop shopping” for job seekers and people who like to collect company-logo adorned pens. Jennithan Cortes, business manager at the Workforce Central Career Center, said the job fair featured 103 employers this year and, in the last three years, it has averaged 2,000 job seekers, he said.

