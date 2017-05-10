Worcester job fair centralizes the hunt for work
The Workforce Central Career Center's seventh annual Job Fair held Thursday at the DCU Center proved to be “one-stop shopping” for job seekers and people who like to collect company-logo adorned pens. Jennithan Cortes, business manager at the Workforce Central Career Center, said the job fair featured 103 employers this year and, in the last three years, it has averaged 2,000 job seekers, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC