Worcester dentist found not guilty of...

Worcester dentist found not guilty of sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - A Lincoln Street dentist charged with sexually assaulting a female patient during a dental procedure last year was found not guilty Tuesday by a Central District Court jury. The jury of four men and two women deliberated for about 45 minutes before finding Dr.  Nikhilkumar "Nikhil" M. Patel, 55, of 64 O'Donnell Ave., Shrewsbury, not guilty on a single count of indecent assault and battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC