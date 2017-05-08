Van donation expands St. Johna s food pantrya s mobility
The St. John's Food for the Poor charity's newly donated Chevy van picks up its first cargo on Wednesday when it collects five pallets of water from Regency Transportation's local warehouse. The food pantry's director, Billy Riley, was asked if he plans to christen the new van with a spray of the bottled water across the bumper.
