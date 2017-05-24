SYFS to offer free Youth Mental Health First Aid course
The numbers are staggering: One in five children ages 12-18 have, or will have, a serious mental illness; four out of five children with a mental illness will go undiagnosed; and 50 percent of lifetime mental illnesses have an onset before age 14. Studies have shown that children with mood or anxiety disorders are nearly twice as likely to suffer from substance abuse. Not every child who shows moodiness has a mental illness, of course.
