'Stamp Out Hunger' with Shrewsbury letter carriers May 13

Shrewsbury - The 25th annual Letter Carriers Food Drive to Stamp Out Hunger will be held Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. -6 p.m. at the Shrewsbury Postal Distribution Center, 194 Main St. All proceeds are for the benefit of the Worcester County Food Bank. Volunteers must be at least 9 years or older.

