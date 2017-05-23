Shrewsbury town meeting keeps ban on ...

Shrewsbury town meeting keeps ban on plastic bags, keeps synthetic turf project on track

Wednesday May 17

Plastic bags are on the way out, as town meeting Wednesday night defeated a citizens petition to reverse a ban on retail plastic bags that are not compostable and marine degradable. Last year's town meeting had approved a bylaw that made Shrewsbury the first town in Central Massachusetts to ban such plastic bags.

